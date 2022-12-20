NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The stock has a market cap of $404.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

