NXM (NXM) Price Down 11.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $251.23 million and $63,599.92 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.10 or 0.00225989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

