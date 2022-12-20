NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Critical Survey

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.67, meaning that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 20.62% 52.30% 16.79% SkyWater Technology -34.12% -108.66% -18.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 8 6 1 2.53 SkyWater Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $187.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 129.71%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 3.75 $1.87 billion $10.04 15.96 SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.05 -$50.70 million ($1.60) -5.01

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats SkyWater Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

