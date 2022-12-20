Oasis Network Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $205.69 million and $11.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

