Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Down 4.4%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.04 and last traded at $94.04. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $948.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 58.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

