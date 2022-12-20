Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.04 and last traded at $94.04. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Omega Flex Stock Down 4.4 %
The company has a market cap of $948.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 58.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
