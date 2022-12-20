Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Achieves $141.71 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 13% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $141.71 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.51 or 0.07201063 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

