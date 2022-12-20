Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS OBNNF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 117,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

