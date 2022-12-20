Osmosis Market Cap Achieves $361.40 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004343 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $361.40 million and $11.07 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $879.09 or 0.05212860 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.34 or 0.29508914 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.