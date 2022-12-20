Osmosis (OSMO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.97 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $364.15 million and $9.97 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

