PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.15.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

