Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 120,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,153,146. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

