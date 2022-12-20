Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $858,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262,458 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

