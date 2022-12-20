Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

