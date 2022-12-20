Parker Investment Management LLC Invests $597,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

