Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $948.98 million and $1.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000977 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003049 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011863 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
