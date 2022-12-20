Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $947.58 million and $1.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011922 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
