PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. 130,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,217,518. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

