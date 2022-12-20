Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.61-$1.64 EPS.

NYSE PEB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

