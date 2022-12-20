Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $228.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.13. 10,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,726. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,624 shares of company stock worth $920,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

