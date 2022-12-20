Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 95,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,398,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

