PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of CHD opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

