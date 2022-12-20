PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

