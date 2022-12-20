PFG Advisors Sells 234 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 36.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

