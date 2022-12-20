PFG Advisors Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $73.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

