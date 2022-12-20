Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 151,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 518,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.29).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £101.73 million and a PE ratio of 293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.58.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

In other news, insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,696.31). In other news, insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,696.31). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £975 ($1,184.40). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 114,508 shares of company stock worth $2,228,208.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.