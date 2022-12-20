Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 151,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 518,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.29).
Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of £101.73 million and a PE ratio of 293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.58.
Insider Activity at Pharos Energy
In other news, insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,696.31). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £975 ($1,184.40). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 114,508 shares of company stock worth $2,228,208.
About Pharos Energy
Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.
