Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 7.1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 138,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,116,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.62). Research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

