Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.5 %

OMI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile



Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

