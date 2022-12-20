Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,906 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC remained flat at $38.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

