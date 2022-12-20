Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
