Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

