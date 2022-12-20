PLC Ultima (PLCU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.22 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $1,137.51 or 0.06750352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $688.95 million and $6.22 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

