Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.98 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and approximately $381.19 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $876.09 or 0.05208781 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00497267 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.58 or 0.29463317 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
