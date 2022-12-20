Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.98 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and approximately $381.19 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polygon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $876.09 or 0.05208781 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00497267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.58 or 0.29463317 BTC.

Polygon Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum blockchain is home to thousands of smart contracts and decentralized applications. The flurry of activity on it has seen transaction fees make using the network economically unviable for some of its users, creating demand for scaling solutions, like Polygon.What is Polygon?Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that provides users with faster transactions and lower costs as a parallel blockchain running alongside the main Ethereum network.To use the Polygon network, users have to “bridge” their tokens from Ethereum to it. There are numerous decentralized applications built on top of Polygon, including several leading Ethereum-based protocols that have made their applications work on both networks.The Polygon network can be used through cryptocurrency wallets compatible with Web3 applications such as MetaMask or the Coinbase Wallet. These are wallets that can interact with smart contracts on the blockchain and can be found built-in to some web browsers such as Opera and Brave.What is the MATIC token?The MATIC token is Polygon’s native currency, used to pay for transaction fees on the network. The cryptocurrency is also Polygon’s governance token, which means MATIC token holders get to vote on change proposals to Polygon.As the network uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, MATIC can be staked to help secure the network in exchange for rewards in MATIC. The ticker MATIC comes from a previous stage of Polygon’s development, as at launch it was named the MATIC Network.Who Created Polygon?Polygon was first launched back in 2017 as the Matic Network by several Ethereum developers: Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic. The network went live in 2020 and quickly attracted some of the largest DeFi applications.The network raised the equivalent of $5.6 million in TH with the sale of 1.9 billion MATIC tokens back in April 2019.The Polygon network currency has several blue-chip DeFi applications launched on top of it, including decentralized exchange Uniswap, lending platform Aave, and decentralized lottery platform PoolTogether.Where Can You Buy MATIC?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on most top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, KuCoin, Binance, and Gate.io. You can find out where to buy SOL on the cryptocurrency’s markets page on CryptoCompare.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.