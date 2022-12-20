Populous (PPT) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $132,873.85 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Populous has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.40 or 0.05362352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00496705 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.59 or 0.29430026 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

