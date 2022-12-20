Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €51.78 ($55.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €54.92 ($58.43) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($103.89).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

