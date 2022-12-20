Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

