Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.
A number of analysts have issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Post Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $95.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.