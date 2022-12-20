Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $95.83.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

