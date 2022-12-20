PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.30 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $384,040.28 and $191.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00390145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.