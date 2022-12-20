Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

