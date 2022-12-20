Private Trust Co. NA Invests $122,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $185.60.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

