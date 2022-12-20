ProAssurance Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

ProAssurance Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile



ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Articles

