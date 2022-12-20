Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.50. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $87,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,631.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,631 shares of company stock worth $10,699,214. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

