Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.48 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $90.88 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.34096908 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,466,518.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

