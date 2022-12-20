QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. 83,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,263. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

