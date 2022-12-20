QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.79 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $94.79 million and approximately $132,772.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00122947 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $133,506.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

