Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of RADI opened at $11.64 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,737,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,248,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 281,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,200,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 209,046 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,957 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

