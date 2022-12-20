Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $171.03 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $171.03 million and $226,344.76 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.23 or 0.05373352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.08 or 0.29409699 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,964,615,396 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.