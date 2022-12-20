Radix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229,074.70 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $171.12 million and approximately $229,074.70 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,964,899,927 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

