Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.006491.

OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a network of 2,530 drug stores in 26 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco.

