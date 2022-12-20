Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.006491.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
