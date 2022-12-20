Raydium Price Reaches $0.15 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $25.69 million and $2.21 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,496,778 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

