Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

RTX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.76. 28,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

